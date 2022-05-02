Assam: At least 18 killed in Lightning and Storm in April

At least 18 people were killed in the month of April due to lightning and storms in Assam that struck different parts of the state, according to a data of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

An official source said that houses and other infrastructure have also been damaged owing to the inclement weather condition.

The official further stated that the state has been receiving heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms since the beginning of April, leaving a trail of destruction.

The ASDMA bulletin updated till Saturday said that three persons were killed by lightning on Friday in Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Dhubri districts. As many as 14 people were killed in lightning and storms within a span of three days since April 15. Among the dead were at least two minors, the ASDMA report said.

Altogether, 4,630 people in 325 villages have been affected by torrential rain and storms over the last three days, the ASDMA bulletin said. More than 1,000 houses were damaged during the month along with several schools and Anganwadi centres.

Electric poles and trees have also been uprooted in many parts, snapping power supply and blocking roads, the ASDMA bulletin stated.

