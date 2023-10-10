Assam Receives Award for Best Performing State in Mental Health Program

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Assam was honoured with the award for the best-performing state under the National Mental Health Program in the category of Northeastern States on Tuesday. This was informed by the National Health Mission, Assam.
The award was bestowed on Assam during the National Mental Health Day Programme held at DRDO Auditorium in New Delhi.
Taking to their official X handle, NHM Assam posted, “Assam has received the award for the best performing State under National Mental Health Program among NE States category on the National Mental Health Day Programme at DRDO Auditorium, New Delhi today.”
It may mentioned that the Government of India launched the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) in 1982 with the following objectives:
To ensure the availability and accessibility of minimum mental healthcare for all in the foreseeable future, particularly to the most vulnerable and underprivileged sections of the population
To encourage the application of mental health knowledge in general healthcare and in social development
To promote community participation in the mental health service development and to stimulate efforts towards self-help in the community
World Mental Health Day is celebrated every year on October 10 to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.