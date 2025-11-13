Assam: Baksa ASP Gitartha Dev Sarma Transferred

In a recent notification issued by the Assam government, Gitartha Dev Sarma, APS (DR-2016), currently serving as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) in Baksa, has been transferred.

Sarma has been substantively posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, CID (Training), Assam, for the purpose of salary drawal only, effective from the date he assumes charge of the new position.

Until further orders, he is also permitted to function as Administrative Officer and In-charge Deputy Director at the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam. The move comes against an existing vacancy in the forensic department.

