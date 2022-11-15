Assam Bandh: AACSU President Arrested for Burning Tyres in Golaghat

Assam Police on Tuesday arrested president of All Assam Chutia Students’ Union (AACSU) in Golaghat district.

According to sources, the president, identified as Mahen Bora, and five others were arrested for burning tyres during bandh called by six ethnic groups of the state.

The Assam Bandh, called by the state’s six ethnic groups for inclusion in ST status, had a widespread impact in the district.

Several businesses, and government and private bus services were closed due to the bandh in Golaghat.

The police were on high alert since morning to ensure that no one goes against the law and that peace and order is maintained.

However, Mahen and five others were involved in burning tyres due to which they were arrested.

On Monday, Assam Police issued a warning and asked the six ethnic groups to call off the bandh.

They had warned that they will arrest the protestors who will take to the streets in the name of bandh.