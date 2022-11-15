Assam Bandh: AACSU President Arrested for Burning Tyres in Golaghat

Assam Police on Tuesday arrested president of All Assam Chutia Students’ Union (AACSU) in Golaghat district.
According to sources, the president, identified as Mahen Bora, and five others were arrested for burning tyres during bandh called by six ethnic groups of the state.
The Assam Bandh, called by the state’s six ethnic groups for inclusion in ST status, had a widespread impact in the district.
Several businesses, and government and private bus services were closed due to the bandh in Golaghat.
The police were on high alert since morning to ensure that no one goes against the law and that peace and order is maintained.
However, Mahen and five others were involved in burning tyres due to which they were arrested.
On Monday, Assam Police issued a warning and asked the six ethnic groups to call off the bandh.
They had warned that they will arrest the protestors who will take to the streets in the name of bandh.
The police in a directive said that they had not allowed the bandh and the union will have to compensation if the bandh supporters damage any of the public properties.
It may be mentioned that the Central Government in September approved the inclusion of various communities in the lists of ST of five states namely Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was welcomed warmly by the states concerned.
However, they failed to include six ethnic groups from Assam.
Granting ST status to the Adivasi, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran and Tai-Ahom communities was one of the promises of the BJP ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections. These communities together comprise more than 30 percent of Assam’s electorate.