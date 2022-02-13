Assam

Assam: Bangladeshi Cattle Smuggler Shot Dead Near Border

As per reports, the man was shot dead while he was trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh with the help of a bamboo crane.
Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday morning gunned down a Bangladeshi national at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Makchar.

As per reports, the man was shot dead while he was trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh with the help of a bamboo crane.

The deceased, identified as Faridul Islam, is a resident of Rowmari in the Kurigram District of Bangladesh.

The BSF personnel on Sunday morning noticed few people trying to smuggle cattle with the help of a bamboo crane over the border fencing.

Upon being questioned, they persons allegedly made a run for it, after which BSF opened fire.

One of them was injured in the firing. The BSF tried to save him but he however succumbed to his injured.

