Assamese actress Barsha Rani Bishaya met with a car accident at the Sukapha area of Charaideo district of Assam on Saturday night.

As per reports, the actress was on her way back from a program in Sonari when the accident took place.

The actor’s Tata Hexa car bearing registration number AS 01 DR 8911 crashed into an Alto car at the Sukapha area.

The Alto bears registration number AS04 AB 8061.

Meanwhile, the police has launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details awaited.