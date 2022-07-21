Assam: Barshashree Buragohain Granted Bail

Barshashree Buragohain, an undergraduate student of Assam who was jailed in May this year has been granted bail by the Gauhati High Court on Thursday.

Buragohain was arrested on May 18 for writing a poem supporting banned outfit United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) on social media platform Facebook.

A court had granted permission to Buragohain to appear in her degree exam which was held on July 16. She appeared the examination under tight security arrangements.

Barshashree Buragohain was arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA in Uriamghat in Golaghat district for her post titled 'Akou Korim Rashtra Droh' (will again rebel against the nation).