Assam: Bhupen Borah Lashes Out At Ajmal Over "Eunuch" Remark

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah on Wednesday lashed out at All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal after the latter had called all opposition parties to be “eunuchs”.
Not one to shy away from controversy, Badruddin Ajmal had made the derogatory comments against all opposition parties in Assam, calling all of them eunuchs. He had allegedly said, “Thakur ne hijdo ka dal banaya hai”, a famous dialogue from the evergreen film Sholay.
Speaking on the matter, Bhupen Borah today said, “Assam Congress will soon file a complaint against Badruddin Ajmal. He has taken it up on himself to destroy Assamese culture.”
Targeting the Assam Chief Minister, Borah also said that Badruddin Ajmal is safe only because he is protected by the CM. “Ajmal has dared to make such comments only because he is protected by the chief minister,” said the Assam Congress chief.
Meanwhile, Bhupen Borah also said that the political scenario in Assam is set to change. He said, “Soon many senior BJP leaders will be joining the Congress. Many senior BJP leaders will change sides and contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on behalf of Congress.”
Moreover, he said that the Assam Chief Minister campaigning in Karnataka will spell doom for BJP and the party will lose seats because of him.
Bhupen Borah said, “BJP’s seat count in Karnataka will only reduce due to CM’s campaigning. At present, 80 per cent of people in BJP do not support him.”
Earlier, Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi had called Badruddin Ajmal an uneducated and uncivilized person who is not fit for politics over his comments. Akhil Gogoi had said that such language did not suit the head of a political organization.