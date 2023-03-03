Assam: Bike Explodes on Road at Shalpara

A motorcycle all of a sudden caught fire and exploded in Shalpara village in Laokhowa Tehsil in Nagaon District of Assam.

According to sources the incident took place while the vehicle was heading towards Juria from Dhekiajuli.

As the vehicle was heading towards Juria in Nagaon, it suddenly exploded out of nowhere. The fire just broke out in the moving vehicle in the main road.

The number of the vehicle was AS02l3229. There was a lot of traffic on the national Naltali State Highway.

Moreover, the pedestrians were stuck on the road. The people who were around the place of incident tried hard to extinguish the fire. However, they failed, miserably.

