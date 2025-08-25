"Assam BJP Acting on Script Written by Ajmal, Madani": Lurinjyoti

When Assam's political sphere is embroiled with narratives surrounding comments of individuals and organizations and when even the Assam Chief Minister is not keeping away from delving into it, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi has levelled some sparlling comments, this time on Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) president Maulana Mahmood Madani.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, Lurinjyoti launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP leadership, accusing them of indulging in divisive politics.

"Recently, the Assam Chief Minister and several other BJP leaders are indulging in divisive rhetoric for doing politics in Assam. Having failed to gain mileage through Ajmal, Himanta Biswa Sarma has now turned to Mahmood Madani. First of all who is Madani. Madani is the national president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, while Badruddin Ajmal serves as the President of the organization’s Assam unit. The public should take note of this close association between Ajmal and Madani,” Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

He presented photographs to support his claims, including pictures of Badruddin Ajmal with Mahmood Madani, Madani’s father with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and images of Madani with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. “A delegation of 25 individuals met PM Modi in 2018 where Ajmal was also present,” Gogoi pointed out.

Citing another example, he said, “A massive earthquake hit Bhuj in 2001, where around 20,000 people were killed and over 4 lakh houses were destroyed. Do you know who got the contract of making these 4 lakh damaged houses was given to Mahmood Madani and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind by the BJP. Now you may understand the link between Madani and the BJP. This is a very secret relation.”

Escalating his criticism, Gogoi added: “Now it is clear that everything is scripted. Badruddin Ajmal is the script writer, Madani is the main actor and BJP leaders in Assam are co-actors. Madani, who is Ajmal’s agent, has been invited to Assam to spread communalism. Lately, the fragrance of Ajmal Sahab’s perfume has faded away, and thus Mahmood Madani’s perfume has been brought into Assam. This drama is going on under the directions of Ajmal, this has to stop in Assam.”

On Syeda Hameed’s recent controversial remarks, the AJP chief maintained a firm stance: “The Assam Accord is our Gita, Quran, and Bible. Foreigners must be identified and deported. Assam is not a grazing field for foreigners, nor will it bear their burden. The AJP will never support anyone patronizing foreigners. Syeda Hameed’s comments are unacceptable under any circumstances.”