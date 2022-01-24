Assam: BJP-AGP Sweep Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council Polls

The BJP-AGP alliance has swept the Thengal Kachari Autonomous council elections on Monday by winning 17 out of 22 seats.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress party won four seats, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.

The Assam State Election Commission (ASEC), in an official release, said that the counting of votes passed peacefully during the day.

The Council is currently under BJP rule is led by Chief Executive Member Kumud Chandra Kachari, who won from the Baruajan constituency.

The elections took place in 21 seats on January 20 with one BJP candidate winning uncontested out of 22 constituencies.

The voter turnout was recorded at 70.09 per cent on Thursday in 143 polling stations spread across Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Golaghat and Jorhat districts, while the lone constituency in Dhemaji district was uncontested.