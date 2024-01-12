Assam BJP Gears Up For Ram Temple Ceremony with Week-long Programs

Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple, the Assam State BJP is gearing up for a series of programs starting January 18.
The decisions were made during a crucial meeting at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati, attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, MPs, MLAs, and other party officials.
CM Sarma outlined the plans, stating, "Today, a meeting of the state BJP was held where the MPs, MLAs, district presidents, prabhari, saha-prabharis, office bearers, BJP Yuva Morcha's district presidents and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita presided over the meeting and we discussed the programmes for the next week. In next week, a few party programmes will be implemented. From January 18 to January 21, we (BJP Karyakartas) will observe Swachh Tirtha Utsav in various religious sites across the state."
He continued, "On January 22 evening, we, the BJP Karyakartas, will give Sarai to the Aai-Matri (Group of women) in each Namghar (Prayer House) of the state and I appeal to all Aai-Matri to celebrate the Ram Temple consecration at all Namghars, temples by performing Naam-Kirtan. After the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha, on January 25, BJP Karyakartas will conduct bike rallies in each assembly constituency of the state with a minimum of 1000 bikes and all bikers will have to wear helmets. On January 21 and 22, the BJP Karyakartas will try to illuminate the market and other areas."
The Chief Ministr announced, "January 22 has been declared a dry day. By taking these programs, BJP workers aim to celebrate the Lord Shri Ram Pran Pratishtha. I will witness the historic moment by sitting in a temple."
Criticizing Congress leaders who declined to attend the event, he said, "When the Somnath Temple Pran Pratishtha was held, then also Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru boycotted the programme. They don't want Hindu Sanskriti in India; they are always involved in anti-Hindu activities. It is an example of the party's anti-Hindu activities by boycotting the Ram Temple programme."
On government initiatives, the Chief Minister stated, "The foundation stone laying of 500 new schools will be held in February and we have allocated Rs 6-7 crore to each school. There will be a Vikash Pashek from February 15 to February 28. The budget session will also be held in February."