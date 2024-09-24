Assam: BJP Leader, Associates Arrested In Multi-Crore Scam Against Companies

A group of fraudsters has been accused of cheating multiple businessmen from outside Assam out of several crores by issuing fake work orders in the names of various Development Councils, including the Deori Development Council, Adivasi Development Councils, and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.
Among the accused are Ashim Das and B.N. Sarma, who allegedly defrauded Bangalore-based company Manpho Exports by creating a fraudulent work order for supplying GR items to the Assam Disaster Management Authority, resulting in a loss of approximately Rs 3.77 crores.
Another case was filed by the Crime Branch against Ashim Das, B.N. Sarma, Amit Jalali, Dewa Prakash Bhagawati, Zakir Hussain, and others, for allegedly deceiving Prontiach IT (Pvt) Ltd from Noida out of Rs. 4 crores by using fake work orders in the name of the Principal Secretary of the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council.
Investigations revealed that no such orders were issued by either the Adivasi Development Council or the Assam Disaster Management Authority. The fraudsters planned out elaborate schemes to gain the trust of their victims, including arranging meetings with a fake Joint Secretary at the Assam Secretariat and fabricating documents.
They even took businessmen to the Ministers’ colony campus, where they introduced af fake personal assistant to further their deception.
The Crime Branch has apprehended Ashim Das, identified as the mastermind behind the operation. Das claims to be the President of the SC Morcha of the BJP and has falsely asserted that he holds an honorary doctorate from a dubious organization in the USA.
Additionally, the police have detained Birinchi Borkotoky, a retired Publicity Officer of the Directorate of Small Savings, who posed as a fake Joint Secretary under the alias B.N. Sharma, facilitating meetings in government premises.
Investigations are on to uncover the full extent of the fraud and bring all responsible people to justice.