Assam: BJP Leader Dies By Suicide In Sonari

A BJP leader hailing from Sonari in Assam’s Charaideo district has reportedly died by suicide on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Debajit Hazarika. According to reports, Hazarika's family alleges he took his own life in response to misleading news reports that they claim were false.
Hazarika also left a suicide note, in which he accused a journalist of causing him mental distress, claiming the journalist’s false and misleading reports contributed to his decision to end his life. The note allegedly named four individuals.
His family has denied claims of his involvement in financial irregularities, saying that he was dedicated to social service and was a victim of conspiracy.
While initial reports indicate suicide, the bereaved family has called for an investigation, indicating of possible foul play. The body was discovered near a Panchayat Office in Sonari.
Further investigation is underway.