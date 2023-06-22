Assam BJP Leader Rupam Goswami Appointed as National Traders Welfare Board Member

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Rupam Goswami has been appointed as a member of the prestigious National Traders Welfare Board. The board, which will play a vital role in advising the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on matters concerning the welfare of the trading community, has been constituted for a period of two years.
Led by Sunil Jeevrajji Singhi, the National Traders Welfare Board consists of various non-official members with expertise in different aspects of the retail trade. Notably, Rupam Goswami's inclusion in this esteemed panel highlights his knowledge and experience in matters related to the trading sector.
The board comprises individuals representing trade associations as well as state and union territories. Ghanshyam Das Goyal and Rajesh Chandan, who possess special knowledge in technical and other aspects of retail trade, have been appointed as non-official members. Additionally, Girish Arora from Laghu Udyog Bharati, Subhash Goyal from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), and Amar Parwani from the Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce & Industries are among the members representing trade associations.
Representing various states and union territories are Davinder Kumar Gupta from Delhi, Ashish Tulsidas Shirodkar from Goa, Rupam Goswami from Assam, Sunil Mehra from Punjab, Devesh Kumar Rastogi from Uttar Pradesh, Prakash Chand Pirgal from Karnataka, Adesh Kumar from Tamil Nadu, and Ramesh Khandelwal from Madhya Pradesh.
The National Traders Welfare Board is expected to play a crucial role in formulating policies and initiatives that promote the growth and well-being of the trading community across the nation. With the inclusion of experienced and knowledgeable individuals like Rupam Goswami, the board is poised to make a significant impact on the retail trade sector.
As the board commences its two-year term, all eyes are on its members to see how they navigate the challenges and opportunities in the ever-evolving landscape of the Indian trading industry.