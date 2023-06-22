Assam BJP Leader Rupam Goswami Appointed as National Traders Welfare Board Member

The board comprises individuals representing trade associations as well as state and union territories. Ghanshyam Das Goyal and Rajesh Chandan, who possess special knowledge in technical and other aspects of retail trade, have been appointed as non-official members. Additionally, Girish Arora from Laghu Udyog Bharati, Subhash Goyal from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), and Amar Parwani from the Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce & Industries are among the members representing trade associations.