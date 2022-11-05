Assam BJP MLA Asserts People of India will Not Accept Mahagathbandhan

Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Diganta Kalita has asserted that the people of the country will not accept the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan.

Slamming Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his party Janata Dal (United), Congress, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, MLA Diganta Kalita alleged that they are all corrupt.

Diganta Kalita said, "They are hungry for power. They do not think about the nation's development or the people of the country. India will not accept them.”

Kalita also said that while the BJP is more attached to indigenous people and the ethnic groups of Assam, the Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) are connected with the Bangladeshi-origin Muslims.

Meanwhile, exuding confidence of victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kalita further said that the BJP and its allies will win 12 out of 14 seats.

"We will see a Congress-mukt Assam and India in the coming days," he added.

(with inputs from ANI)