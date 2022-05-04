Assam: BJP Review Meet to be Held on May 5,6 at Kaziranga

Preparations are on for the review meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh as a part of the one year celebration of the BJP-led government in the state. The review meeting will take place at Borgos Resort in Kaziranga on May 5 and 6.

The BJP MP and MLAs will attend the meeting which will be chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to review the capital expenditure and development of the constituency in one year.

State BJP President Bhabesh Kalita will also be present in the meeting along with administrative officers, Executive Member of Karbi Anglong among others.

As part of the meeting, a cultural function has also been organized at Magu Resort followed by dinner.