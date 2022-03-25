Assam BJP Seeks Deferment Of GMC Elections Due To Bihu

The Assam BJP has written to the State Election Commission of Assam (SEC) seeking postponement of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections which is scheduled to be held on April 19.

The party sought the postponement due to the week-long Rongali Bihu celebrations that will clash with the election date.

In view of the same, a memorandum was submitted to the state election commission on Thursday by a delegation of Assam BJP led by state general secretaries Pulak Gohain and Diplu Ranjan Sarma.

In the memorandum, the party cited that due to Bihu, it would be a difficult task for the parties to campaign.

The decision was taken after consultation with the several prominent personalities of Guwahati city, the party said.

Rongali Bihu celebrations will begin in Assam from April 14.

While the deadline for filing of nominations is March 30, the scrutiny will take place on April 1. The last date of withdrawal has been set for April 4.

A total electorate of 7,96,829, including 3,96,891 men, 3,99,911 women and 27 individuals of the third gender will vote at 789 polling stations spread throughout 60 wards.

