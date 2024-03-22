Assam BJP Sends List of Star Campaigners to Election Commission | Deets Inside

The Assam BJP has submitted a list of prominent figures to the Election Commission for approval as star campaigners for the upcoming state elections. The roster includes influential leaders such as Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bhabesh Kalita, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Rameswar Teli, among others.
The submitted list comprises a diverse array of personalities, reflecting the party's strategy to mobilize support from various segments of society. Notable names on the list include Pijush Hazarika, Jayanta Mallabaruah, and Ashok Singhal, each bringing their unique appeal to the campaign trail.
The inclusion of grassroots leaders like Bimal Borah, Pallab Lochan Das, and Pabitra Margherita underscores the BJP's commitment to engaging with local communities and addressing their concerns.
With elections looming on the horizon, the Assam BJP is gearing up for an intense campaign, leveraging the influence and charisma of these star campaigners to rally support across the state.
As the Election Commission reviews the submitted list, anticipation mounts among party members and supporters eager to witness these dynamic personalities in action during the electoral fray.
Stay tuned for further updates as the political landscape in Assam evolves in the lead-up to the elections, with these star campaigners poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome.