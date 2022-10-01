Assam: Bodo Medium Introduced in Classes XI & XII

In a new addition to the education sector in Assam, Bodo medium have been included in Higher Secondary level in schools across state.

Students of classes XI and XII can from now on study in Bodo medium and mixed medium.

An official notification issued by the department of school education, Assam, read, “In the public interest and in the academic interest of students belonging to Bodo community and other students inclined to study in Bodo medium, the Governor, Assam is pleased to accord necessary approval for the introduction of Bodo medium in the Higher Secondary Level consisting of classes XI and XII in the Bodo medium and Mixed (having Bodo medium) Higher Secondary Schools in the State of Assam.”

The notification also stated that the order will come into force with immediate effect and until further order.