Assam: Body Found Hanging at Husband’s Residence in Darrang

In yet another case in the state, a body was found hanging in Assam’s Darrang district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Mabia Khatun.

Mabia was found hanging at her husband’s residence in Podopari area of Darrang.

However, the deceased’s family alleged that she was killed by her husband due to dowry.

Earlier today, another body was found under mysterious circumstances inside a room at Beltola in Guwahati.

The deceased was identified as Rupjyoti Sarma, a resident of Shanti Gram Housing Complex of Jayanagar area in the city.

It was suspected that Rupjyoti died due to a drug overdose, however, the exact cause of his death was to be ascertained after a post-mortem, police said.