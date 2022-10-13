Assam: Body Of Missing Minor Girl Found On River Banks

The body of a minor girl, who went missing yesterday, was recovered from a river bank in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Thursday.

Sources said the body was recovered from the banks of Sompauti river at Jogighopa.

It is learned that the deceased was the daughter of one Sayyed Ali and Khadija Parbin.

The minor had gone missing on Wednesday when she went to watch the local boat race that was organized as part of the festive season, sources informed.

Her body was discovered by locals today morning after which they informed authorities.

Later, police reached the scene and recovered the body for post mortem.