Assam: Body of Woman Recovered from Pond

In a sensational incident, a body of a woman has been recovered in Rupahihat in Nagaon district of Assam on Saturday.

The body of the woman has been recovered from a pond in North Khatuwal area.

The body was seen floating in the pond by the local residents of the area this morning.

Meanwhile, no whereabouts of the deceased woman has been known so far.

The Rupahihat Police has been informed about the incident and investigation is underway into the matter.

Also Read: Indian Railways Cancels 42 Trains Amid Coal Crisis