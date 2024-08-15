Assam CM Says Police Will Determine If Suspicious Objects Are Bombs

Reacting to the recoveries of suspicious articles in Guwahati and other parts of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the police will determine whether those are explosives or not, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
This comes amid the 78th Independence Day celebrations as the police reported finding suspicious articles at two places in Guwahati. Similar articles have also been recovered at Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Nalbari and Nagaon which have been disposed of safely.
Asked about the situation, Sarma said, "Whether the recovered items are explosives or not, the police will confirm it. However, this [bomb blasts] is not something we want, especially as the Tata semiconductor plant is coming up."
"Normalcy has just returned to Assam. Investments are flowing in and industrialists are looking at the state as an opportunity now. Efforts are being made to bring employment to the unemployed in Assam instead of outside the state. Hence, such activities in this time is not acceptable," he added, urging United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) chief Paresh Baruah to sit for peace talks again.
Notably, the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) today said in emails sent to the media that scheduled blasts between 6 am and 12 noon could not be carried out due to technical glitches. Keeping "public safety" in mind, ULFA-I said that the bomb sites have been made public as a precautionary measure.
Moreover, they requested local residents to assist in locating and deactivating the explosives.
Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh has said that the police are carrying out extensive search operations and "suspicious articles" have been recovered in Guwahati and at other parts of the state.
Singh informed that the bomb disposal squad opened two such articles found in Guwahati at different places. "These articles do not have ignition device inside through some circuits and batteries are seen. The substance inside is being sent for forensic/chemical examination. (sic)," he said.