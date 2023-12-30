Assam Book Fair Draws Over 100 Publishers & Sellers Across India

Over 100 book publishers and sellers are participating in the third edition of the Assam Book Fair being held in Guwahati.
Notably, the Assam Book Fair kick-started on Friday at the Assam Engineering Institute (AEI) playground in Guwahati. It will continue till January 9, 2023.
The book fair has witnessed the participation of book publishers and sellers from Assam as well as West Bengal, Delhi and neighboring countries Bangladesh and Nepal.
The secretary of the Publication Board of Assam, Pramod Kalilta, said that Sanskrit scholar from Odisha, Sampadananda Mishra, Sahitya Akademi award winner from Telanaga, Pattipaka Mohan, and author cum- engineer-turned litigant J Sal Deepak are among others whom the publication board has invited as guests.
Pramod Kalilta said, “A total of 135 booksellers and publishers from across Assam and other parts of the country have participated in this book fair. We hope that this year's book fair will also be successful. We are trying to make all the arrangements here. Many renowned writers and artists from various parts of the world will take part in this book fair. We have arranged many programmes for the students.”