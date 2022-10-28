Assam Book Fair to be Held Outside Guwahati for the 1st Time

In a first of its kind, the Assam Book Fair will be held outside Guwahati under the aegis of Assam Publication Board and All Assam Book Sellers Association.

This was announced by the organizers in a joint press conference held today.

The Assam Book Fair will be held from November 4 to November 13 at Dhemaji, the organizers announced.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu will inaugurate the book fair at Dhemaji on November 4. Noted Litterateur Yese Dorje Thongse will be present as the chief guest.

The organizers further stated that the book fair will be held at Nalbari from November 8 to November 19 and from December 2 to December 11 at Jorhat.

In Guwahati, the book fair will be held from December 29 to January 9. The organizers further announced that unlike the other years, this year too, the Assam Publication Board award will be presented.

They also informed that this time, there won’t be any ticket system in Nalbari. In Dhemaji, free entry will be provided to 3000 noted writers and students will also get a free entry.