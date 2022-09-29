Assam: Brown Sugar Worth 2.5 Cr Seized In Lumding In Major Haul

A massive consignment of brown sugar was seized and a person were held in a major drug bust in Assam’s Lumding on Thursday.

According to reports, brown sugar weighing 421.86 grams of concealed in 31 soap cases was seized at Lumding Junction in the Hojai district of Assam.

Officials said that the seizure was worth around Rs 2.5 crores. The brown sugar was recovered from a Dibrugarh-Howrah express, they added.

Police also took one person in custody in connection with the drug haul. He was identified as Rashidul Haque.

The brown sugar consignment was being smuggled from Dimapur in Nagaland to Chaparmukh in Assam’s Nagaon, informed police.

Meanwhile, cracking the whip on illicit drug smuggling, another accused was taken into custody by Guwahati police from the city’s Garchuk area.

The accused was held on charges of smuggling drugs. Police recovered 29 containers filled with narcotic substances during an operation based on specific inputs.

Officials informed that the accused was identified as Afzal Ansari, a resident of Jharkhand.