Assam: ‘Buka Bihu’ Celebrated with Festive Fervor in Majuli

Today is the first day of ‘Bohag’, the first month of the Assamese calendar.

At a time when people of the state are celebrating Manuh Bihu on the first day of ‘Bohag’, the people of Majuli celebrated ‘Buka Bihu’ across different Satras of the island district.

The Satras or Vaisnaviate monasteries celebrate Buka Bihu by playing in the mud. The saints regard mud as a symbol of peace and believe that it helps in keeping various skin diseases at bay.

Centric to Satras, people across the river island Majuli celebrated ‘Buka Bihu’. ‘Buka Khel’ is a 366-year-old tradition followed by the saints of the Auniati Satra.

The Buka Khel is organized at the Satra premises following traditions. The saints enjoy by applying mud on each other in a playful manner.

Meanwhile, on the first day of Bohag, people across Assam visited temples to seek the blessings of God for a prosperous year ahead. Youngsters also seek blessings from elders in their family and offer them the traditional Gamosa as a mark of respect.

Festivities have gripped Assam with rhythms of ‘Dhul’, ‘Tal’, ‘Pepa’ and ‘Gogona’ setting the tune as the most beloved festival of the state, Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu has arrived.

Bohag Bihu marks the celebration of the beginning of the spring season and usually falls in the second week of April. The festival signifies the time of harvest. Assamese traditionally celebrate Bihu thrice a year that signifies different seasons - Bohag Bihu, Bhogali Bihu and Kongali Bihu.