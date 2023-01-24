Assam: Two Burglaries Reported On The Same Day, 4 Held

With the rise in cases of robbery, four suspected people were arrested as they stole materials from a construction project in Assam. The suspects were identified as, Shanti Das, Kosh Das and Nipon Das from Dakshinpat Kaiwart village.

The victim identified as Bihua Das of Narshingpur were all taken into custody as it was claimed that they stole construction materials from the Majuli- Jorhat Bridge project. The complaint was raised by the construction company as they witnessed and claimed the overall situation.

As per reports, the foundation stone of the bridge was laid in November 2021, and was launched by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma with the purpose of development and good route of transportation between Jorhat and Majuli. This decision of bridge construction was a very crucial step in the growth and development process.

With the light to another incident reported on the same day, 20 year old Arun Kumar, resident of Dhupdhura in Goalpara was found to be the victim of the incident. Police arrested Sanam Ali from Kakira Agia, as it was informed that on 11th January, 2023, a vehicle was stolen and it was sold for 60 thousand rupees.

The case of burglary is steadily rising and there were many reports of the same. It is up to the people how they take care of their personal belongings and assets and ensure maximum safety of the same.