Assam: Burglars Loot Three Rented Houses Of Same Locality In Karimganj

A sensational burglary took place in Assam’s Karimganj during the wee hours of Sunday.
The incident took place in Bylane No. 1 on Nilamani Road.
According to sources, the targeted properties, consisting of three rented houses belonging to Gopal Das, were victimized by the thieves.
Seizing the opportunity while the occupants were away for a summer vacation, the burglars looted cash, gold ornaments, and important documents from the houses which were rented to Swapan Roy, Antalina Chowdhury, and Debojit Talukdar.
The entire theft incident was captured on CCTV footage, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.
Earlier on June 19, as many as four persons were arrested in connection to an incident of oil theft.
Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of police led by Officer in-charge of Duliajan PS Bhaskar Saikia carried out an operation at Bhadoi village and recovered barrels of stolen condensate oil.
According to sources, the four of them had been involved in stealing condensate from Oil India Limited (OIL) for some time. A vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS01 AH 6966’ was also recovered from their possession.