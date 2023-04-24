Assam: Burmese Supari Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized in Cachar

In a major seizure, the Cachar police on Monday confiscated 1800 sacks of Burmese supari worth around Rs 4 crore from 7 trucks in Assam’s Digarkhal.

The police have also arrested nine people who were involved in the illegal transportation of the contraband item. The arrested men are the driver and handymen of the trucks.

Currently, they are taken into custody for questioning to unearth some more information regarding the smuggling operation.

The trucks were seized while they were heading towards Mizoram. The police have suspected that the contraband was meant for distribution in various parts of the state.

The police have intensified their crackdown on the illegal trade of supari, which is a banned substance in the state due to its harmful effects on health.

Last year in December, the Assam police foiled a smuggling attempt and seized 2000 kg of Burmese Supari (betel nuts) concealed inside of the oil tanker in Cachar district, which was illegally transported from Mizoram.

The Cachar district Police also arrested a person in connection to the seizure.

According to police, during Naka-checking the Officer-in-Charge of Dholai police station in Cachar district and staff intercepted an oil tanker that was coming from the Mizoram side.

A senior police official said, "During the search, the police team recovered about 2000 kg of Burmese Supari concealed inside of the oil tanker."