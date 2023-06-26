Assam: Businessman Injured At Firing Incident in Nagaon

Assam

According to sources, the incident took place amidst suspicions of a business dispute.
In an incident of firing at Chalchali in Assam’s Nagaon on Monday, a businessman got severely injured.

The victim identified as Hafizur Rahman, a businessman and a Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Project coordinator, was critically injured in the firing incident carried out by unidentified miscreants.

The police swiftly reached the crime scene and commenced their investigation into the matter.

Hafizur Rahman, in critical condition, has been admitted to a private nursing home in Nagaon, where medical professionals are providing him with the necessary care.

