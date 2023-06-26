Assam: Businessman Injured At Firing Incident in Nagaon

In an incident of firing at Chalchali in Assam’s Nagaon on Monday, a businessman got severely injured.
The victim identified as Hafizur Rahman, a businessman and a Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Project coordinator, was critically injured in the firing incident carried out by unidentified miscreants.
According to sources, the incident took place amidst suspicions of a business dispute. The police swiftly reached the crime scene and commenced their investigation into the matter.
Hafizur Rahman, in critical condition, has been admitted to a private nursing home in Nagaon, where medical professionals are providing him with the necessary care.