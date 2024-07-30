Assam Bye-Elections Draft Voter List Released For 5 Constituencies

Ahead of bye-elections in five assembly constituencies of Assam - 11 Dholai (SC), 31 Sidli (ST), 32 Bongaigaon, 77 Behali and 88 Samaguri, the draft electoral rolls have been published by the state election commission on Tuesday.
According to the pre-delimitation draft photo electoral rolls of Bongaigaon published today, the total number of polling stations are 246. The total number of voters is 1,82,354 consisting of 89,510 male voters, 92,842 female voters and two electors of the third gender. Polling will be held across as many as 145 stations.
The draft electoral rolls of Samaguri stated that there are a total of 197 polling stations where voting will be conducted. The total number of voters in the constituency is 1,80,448 with 91,304 male electors and 89,133 female electors along with 11 third-gender voters.
In the Dholai constituency of Assam, by-elections will be held across 208 polling stations with a total of 1,96,772 voters. There are 99,431 male voters and 97,340 female voters and one third-gender voter.
Meanwhile, in the Behali constituency, there are a total of 1,33,300 consisting of 65,934 males, 66,365 females and one third-gender voter. There are a total of 154 polling stations set up in the constituency.
Similarly, in the Sidli constituency, the total voters are 2,12,555 with 1,05,133 male voters, 1,06,920 female voters and two third-gender voters.
Notably, the period of filing claims and objections has been set from today till August 10. The special campaign dates have been set for August 3 and 4, while the disposal of claims and objections, checking of health parameters obtaining permissions for final publication updating the database and printing of supplements shall be completed by August 19. The final electoral poll will be published on August 20.
The bye-elections have been mandated due to the seats vacated following the election of five MLAs as MPs to the 18th Lok Sabha.