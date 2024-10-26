Assam Bypolls: 38 Candidates in Fray Across Five Constituencies

A total of 38 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the upcoming by-elections in five assembly constituencies of Assam—Behali, Dholai, Samaguri, Bongaigaon, and Sidli.
The by-elections are scheduled to take place on November 13.
On the final day of filing nominations, 24 candidates submitted their papers. According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, three candidates filed nominations for Dholai, one for Sidli, five for Bongaigaon, 12 for Samaguri, and three for Behali. With these additions, the total number of candidates stands at 38.
The ruling BJP has fielded candidates for three seats: Diganta Ghatowar for Behali, Diplu Ranjan Sarma for Samaguri, and Nihar Ranjan Das for Dholai. Meanwhile, the BJP’s allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), will contest in Bongaigaon and Sidli, respectively.
AGP has named Diptimoyee Choudhury, wife of Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury, as its candidate for Bongaigaon, while UPPL has fielded Nirmal Kumar Brahma for the Sidli seat.
The opposition Congress party is contesting all five seats. Notably, Tanzil Hussain, son of former Assam Minister and MP Rakibul Hussain, will contest from Samaguri. Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha will represent Congress in Dholai, while Sanjib Warle and Brajenjit Sinha are the candidates for Sidli and Bongaigaon, respectively.
For Behali, Congress has fielded Jayanta Borah, a former BJP leader.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also entered the fray, fielding candidates in two constituencies. Nurul Amin Chowdhury will contest for AAP in the Samaguri constituency, while Ananta Gogoi will represent the party in the Behali constituency.