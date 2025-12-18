Assam Cabinet Approves ₹250 Cr for BTC, Grants Reserved Forest Status to Two Wetlands

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday took several important decisions aimed at regional development, environmental conservation and public welfare.

The decisions were taken during a cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur and were later announced by the Chief Minister at a press conference.

One of the major approvals was the release of ₹250 crore to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) under the State-Owned Priority Development Fund (Rural) for the financial year 2025–26. The allocation is expected to strengthen development works and infrastructure projects in the Bodoland region.

In a significant move towards environmental protection, the cabinet approved the declaration of two ecologically important wetlands in Goalpara district as proposed reserved forests.

The Kumri Beel, spread across 270 hectares, and Dhamar Beel, covering 337 hectares, will be notified as protected areas under Section 5 of the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891, recognising their rich biodiversity and ecological value.

The cabinet also decided to honour sporting excellence by approving the appointment of Simu Das, an Assam-born member of the Indian women’s blind cricket team that won the Women’s T20 Blind World Cup. She will be appointed as a Physical Instructor under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare.

Strengthening security infrastructure in the state, the cabinet approved the transfer of 607 bighas of government land at Kareng Chapori in Dhemaji district for the establishment of a new CRPF Group Centre.

The move is aimed at enhancing the operational capacity of central paramilitary forces in the region.

Under Mission Basundhara, the cabinet gave approval for the allotment of land to a total of 308 families, furthering the state government’s push to provide land rights and security to eligible households.

Additionally, the cabinet cleared the allotment of land required for the upcoming ammonia-urea project at Namrup, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone on December 21. The project is expected to boost fertiliser production and contribute to Assam’s industrial growth.

