Assam Cabinet Approves 'Adoption Care Leave' For Women Govt Employees

In welcome news for women government employees of Assam, the cabinet on Wednesday decided to provide 180 days of "Adoption Care Leave" for adopting a child less than one year of age.
Assam cabinet minsiter Ranoj Pegu said, "Many people adopt children. Assam government's women employees having one child who chooses to adopt another child under the age of one can avail Adoption Care Leave.
"The Central Government has a similar scheme for women employees and Assam government has also decided to implement it. The criteria is that the women employees must have less than two children of age less than one year."
In another decision, the Assam Cabinet on Wednesday decided to increase the threshold loan amount under the 'Apun Ghar' scheme from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh for state government employees.
Under the home loan subsidy scheme, state government employees in Assam can avail loans with the government providing a subvention of one per cent on the interest.
Addressing media persons, Assam minister Ranoj Pegu said, "The Apun Ghar scheme was introduced for state government employees in 2016-17 with Rs 15 lakh loan and an interest subvention from the government. So far, 37,277 employees have availed the scheme and taken home loans amounting to Rs 5,663 crore. The Assam government has paid Rs 596 crore as interest subvention on these loans."