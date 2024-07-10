Assam Cabinet Approves 'Adoption Care Leave' For Women Govt Employees

In another decision, the Assam Cabinet on Wednesday decided to increase the threshold loan amount under the 'Apun Ghar' scheme from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh for state government employees.

Under the home loan subsidy scheme, state government employees in Assam can avail loans with the government providing a subvention of one per cent on the interest.

Addressing media persons, Assam minister Ranoj Pegu said, "The Apun Ghar scheme was introduced for state government employees in 2016-17 with Rs 15 lakh loan and an interest subvention from the government. So far, 37,277 employees have availed the scheme and taken home loans amounting to Rs 5,663 crore. The Assam government has paid Rs 596 crore as interest subvention on these loans."