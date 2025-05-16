Assam Cabinet Approves AMUL Dairy Plant, Food Aid | More

In a significant stride towards bolstering Assam’s rural economy, digital education, and food security, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced a series of transformative decisions following the state cabinet meeting. The announcements span across sectors including dairy, food distribution, education, and industrial investment.

Taking to his official X handle, the Chief Minister said, “In today’s meeting of the #AssamCabinet, we resolved to: Allow AMUL to set up a dairy processing plant with a capacity of 1 lakh litres/day; roll out foodgrain subsidy from Oct’25; enhance remuneration of ICT teachers; provide benefits under IIPA to 2 investors.”

AMUL Dairy Plant to Empower 20,000 Farmers

In a landmark move, the cabinet approved the establishment of a state-of-the-art AMUL dairy processing plant with a proposed capacity of 1 lakh litres per day, to be developed at the Institute of Farm Management Campus in Rani. The project, part of an MoU signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, is expected to benefit over 20,000 dairy farmers across the state.

The plant will be set up over at least 20 bighas of land, with an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore, which may scale up to Rs 150 crore as the project expands.

Subsidised Foodgrain Scheme for NFSA Beneficiaries

In a major step towards food security, the Cabinet approved the rollout of a subsidised foodgrain scheme for National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries starting October 2025 in selected districts, with state-wide implementation from November 2025.

Under the scheme:

Masur dal will be available at ₹69/kg

Sugar at ₹38/kg

Salt at ₹10/kg

Each item will be packaged separately to allow beneficiaries the flexibility to purchase them individually.

ICT Instructors to Receive Rs 20,000 Monthly Honorarium

Fulfilling a long-standing demand, the Cabinet approved a hike in monthly honorarium to ₹20,000 for 1,313 part-time Information and Communication Technology (ICT) instructors engaged under the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Computer Literacy Programme. The revised honorarium will come into effect from October 2025.

Additionally, a service guarantee up to the age of 60 has been granted to these instructors. They will also now be eligible for benefits under key government welfare schemes such as:

Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana

Apun Ghar

Apun Bahan

Rs 457.98 Crore Investment to Drive Job Creation

Reinforcing its commitment to industrial development, the Assam Cabinet also approved two investment proposals worth ₹457.98 crore under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA). These projects are expected to generate approximately 1,000 employment opportunities, further accelerating private sector participation in the state's economy.

A Vision for Inclusive Development

The slew of decisions marks a comprehensive approach by the Assam government to strengthen grassroots infrastructure, ensure economic empowerment of farmers and educators, and foster private investment.