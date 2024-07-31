Assam Cabinet Approves Creation Of 476 Secretary Posts For VDCs/VCDCs

The Assam cabinet has approved the creation of 476 secretary positions at Village Development Committees (VDC) and Village Council Development Committees (VCDC) across the areas under the sixth schedule of the constitution. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the position was non-existent due to which the decision was taken on Wednesday.
Sarma said that there are 420 VCDCs and VDCs in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), 28 in Dima Hasao and 26 in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. The position of secretary at these councils were vacant for a long time.
"In the sixth schedule areas, there are no Panchayats. There the work of the Panchayat is overseen by VCDCs and VDCs. In Assam, there are 420 VCDCs in BTC, 28 in Dima Hasao and 26 in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong," he said.
The Chief Minister added, "There were no secretaries for these VCDCs and VDCs. Hence, we have decided to propose for the creation of 476 secretary posts."
While speaking on the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, Sarma informed that the construction costs had exceeded earlier estimates. Most of this cost has been borne by the New Development Bank and the Assam government only paid a marginal sum for this.
He said, "For the construction of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, we had estimated the construction cost to be Rs 2,600 crore. However, today in the cabinet, a revised estimate of Rs 3,030 crore has been proposed."
"The maximum amount will be borne by the New Development Bank and the Assam government will only bear Rs 164 crore," Sarma added.
The Assam Chief Minister expressed hope that the construction will be completed by June, 2025.