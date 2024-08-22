Assam Cabinet Approves Muslim Marriage Registration Bill 2024

In a key decision, the Assam Cabinet approved the Muslim Marriage Registration Bill 2024, marking a shift in the registration process for Muslim marriages in the state.
According to the bill, the registration of Muslim marriages will now be handled by the government instead of a Qazi. Additionally, it mandates that the registration of child marriages will be deemed illegal under the new law.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the Cabinet's approval on social media platform X and wrote, "Today the Assam Cabinet has approved the Muslim Marriage Registration Bill 2024. It has two special provisions: Now the registration of Muslim marriages will be done by the government and not by the Qazi. Registration of child marriage shall be deemed illegal."
Earlier, CM Sarma had indicated that the state government is also working on introducing a new law to criminalize Love Jihad, with provisions for life imprisonment for those found guilty. He added that the state will also bring in legislation to prevent inter-religious transfer of land.