Assam Cabinet Approves Scooties for Asha Workers and Supervisors

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 26 announced a set of major decisions aimed at strengthening frontline healthcare services and expanding financial support to lakhs of families across the state.

At a Cabinet meeting held in Dispur, the state government approved the distribution of scooties to thousands of Asha workers and Asha supervisors. According to the decision, 33,656 Asha workers and 2,570 Asha supervisors will receive scooties funded entirely by the state government.

For years, Asha workers have been serving as the first point of contact in villages during health emergencies. The provision of scooties is expected to significantly ease their daily challenges, improve their efficiency, and enable quicker response in critical situations.

The decision follows the government’s earlier initiative of providing scooters to meritorious girl students in Assam.

Also, the Cabinet approved financial assistance of Rs 9,000 each for 39,70,000 beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme,

The assistance will be distributed on March 10 at 11 AM through meetings organised at the panchayat and ward levels across Assam. Unlike routine bank transfers that often go unnoticed, the government plans to make the disbursement a public outreach exercise.

To implement this large-scale payout, the state government will spend approximately Rs 3,600 crore. The financial assistance is expected to provide relief to millions of households grappling with rising living costs. The Orunodoi scheme has been positioned as a lifeline for women-led households and financially weaker sections, helping them meet essential expenses such as food, medicines, and other daily necessities.

