Assam Cabinet Greenlights Key Policies | Check Major Decisions

The Assam Cabinet on Sunday has sanctioned a series of significant decisions aimed at boosting economic growth, enhancing infrastructure, and strengthening the education sector. These approvals, made during the Cabinet meeting on Sunday, include financial allocations, industrial development plans, and educational reforms.

₹21.52 Crore Approved for MSME Development

To promote balanced economic growth, the Cabinet has approved Rs 21.52 crore under the SIDBI Cluster Development Fund. This initiative aims to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the state, fostering entrepreneurship and job creation.

Expansion of Tourism Infrastructure

In a move to strengthen Assam’s hospitality sector, the Cabinet has sanctioned the allotment of land to the Tourism Department for the expansion and upgradation of Vivanta Guwahati. This initiative is expected to attract more tourists and bolster the region’s tourism industry.

Proposal for UNESCO World Heritage Status for Majuli and Sivasagar

The government has approved plans to seek UNESCO World Heritage status for Majuli and Sivasagar to celebrate and preserve Assam’s rich cultural heritage. Experts will be engaged to facilitate the application process under appropriate categories.

Industrial Development Initiatives

The Cabinet has given the green light for the establishment of a new Industrial Park, including a Smart Township, in Hajo, Kamrup. Additionally, land has been allotted for the development of "Mega Industrial Parks" in Kamrup and Morigaon districts. These initiatives aim to enhance Assam’s industrial ecosystem and attract significant investments.

Revocation of Char Area Quota in Medical Admissions

The Cabinet has approved the revocation of the Char area quota in the Assam MBBS/BDS Admission Rules 2017 (Amended up to 2024). This change will take effect from the 2025-26 academic session, aligning medical admissions with a more standardized selection process.

Reforms in NEET Examination Process

Addressing concerns over the conduct of the NEET examination, an investigation by Assam Police revealed that most exam centres are located in private institutions. To ensure fair examination procedures, the Cabinet has proposed the allocation of NEET centres exclusively in government schools. It also recommended that exams be conducted under the supervision of District Commissioners to enhance oversight. The Chief Secretary has been directed to engage with the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Secretary to the Ministry of Education to push for these reforms.