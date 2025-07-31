Assam Cabinet Meeting Highlights | Key Decisions Here

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved a series of landmark decisions on Thursday, ranging from research scholarships and drinking water projects to land settlements and welfare schemes.

Jibon Anuprerana Scheme Expanded

The Cabinet has approved the expansion of the Chief Minister’s Jibon Anuprerana Scheme to include all full-time research scholars, including Divyang scholars, enrolled in government or public institutions in Assam from April 1, 2021 onwards.

With the inclusion of existing scholars, the number of potential beneficiaries will rise sharply from 1,300 to 9,953, requiring a revised financial outlay of Rs 26.21 crore.

24x7 Drinking Water for Badarpur Town

Administrative approval was granted for a Rs 49.58 crore project to provide uninterrupted potable tap water to every household in Badarpur Town from the Barak River under the town water supply scheme. The project is designed to meet the needs of an estimated 34,314 people until 2057 and includes seven years of operation and maintenance.

Support for Jal Sahayaks and Contractors

The Cabinet approved Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia assistance for the next of kin of deceased SwaJal Mitras and Jal Sahayaks who die in service.

It also cleared a provision to interchange performance guarantees with pending bill amounts for JJM contractors, while retaining retention money as a safeguard.

Career Advancement for College Faculty

New provisions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) were approved for faculty promotions in state colleges. Seniority will now be counted from the date of eligibility for promotion, applicable only for calculating qualifying service for the next promotion and not for salary fixation or arrears.

Land Settlement for Indigenous Families in Dhemaji

In a significant land reform measure, the Cabinet approved settlement for 1,742 indigenous landless families living within 1–5 km of Dhemaji Municipal Town. The periphery of the town will be reduced from 5 km to 1 km, reclassifying the outer belt as rural land to enable settlement under rural norms. A one-time relief window for applications will remain open until October 31, 2025.

Protection for Communities in Tirap Tribal Belt

The Cabinet approved the inclusion of Ahom, Matak, Moran, Chutia, Gorkha, Tea Garden and Adivasi communities in the list of protected classes under the Tirap Tribal Belt for those occupying land prior to 2011. This move paves the way for land settlement for over 20,000 individuals in the area.