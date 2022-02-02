Assam To Get State Emblem, Cabinet Committee Formed

The Assam government today constituted a cabinet committee for finalizing the state emblem that will signify and visually represent the state.

The cabinet committee will be headed by state education minister Ranoj Pegu and state health minister Keshab Mahanta.

The state government held a cabinet meeting at Dispur today duirng which important decisions on different infrastructural projects were taken.

State minister for water resources, Pijush Hazarika said that the government had approved₹958 crores for the up-gradation of 114 road-cum-embankments and construction of six rural bridges.

The upgradation of the road-cum-embankments and rural bridges will be undertaken in 26 districts of the state.

These districts are Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salamara-Mankachar and Tinsukia districts

State chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that several important decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting regarding funds for land acquisition for the expansion of the Jorhat Airport, construction of the Tamulpur Medical College, improving road infrastructure, etc.

CM Sarma tweeted, “At the #AssamCabinet meeting held today, we took several decisions pertaining to providing land to the underprivileged, improving road infrastructure, funds for land acquisition for Jorhat Airport expansion & construction of Tamulpur Medical College, among others.”

The state government has approved ₹156 crores for acquisition of 124 bigha 14.2 lessa of private land to facilitate expansion of the Jorhat (Rowriah) Airport by Airport Authority of India (AAI).

The state government has also approved ₹1,031 crores to improve and upgrade several roads in th state.

An amount of ₹450 crores has been approved for the construction of a new medical college and hospital in Tamulpur district.

Moreover, 103 financially weak families of Mariani town will get land via realization of premium at par with the Guwahati Metropolitan Area.

State Election Commission to hold municipal elections in Silchar after delimitation. The Cachar deputy commissioner will submit the proposal for expansion and delimitation at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet will also review the Assam Rules of Executive Business-1968 to improve administrative efficiency and governance.

A high level task force will also be constituted to monitor the proper implementation of PM Gati Shakti scheme.