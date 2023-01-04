Assam Cabinet Meeting | Key Decisions

A number of key decisions were taken at the weekly Assam cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.
Decisions regarding foundational learning in early childhood, setting up an integrated directorate complex, approval to Assam City Gas Distribution Policy 2022, land settlement, etc were taken in the meeting.
This was stated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
For Streamlining Traffic Movement: Consultancy services for 9 projects awarded to RITES Ltd on nomination basis for Rs 24.57 cr to reduce traffic congestion and streamline traffic
Projects -
1) Preparation of DPRS
Road section between km 0 + 000 to km 1+000 (sinking zone near Tarapur-Shibbari from km 0+ 450 to km 0+ 550) in Silchar.
Flyover near Downtown Hospital on GS Road in Guwahati.
Flyover at Fatasil Chariali on RK Choudhury Road in Guwahati.
Flyover near Rajiv Bhawan (ABC Point) on GS Road in Guwahati.
Improvement & widening of Assam Trunk Road from Garal to Palashbari (7.5 km approx) in Guwahati.
Construction of elephant underpasses in 7 elephant corridors located parallel to railway line between Azara & Kamakhya Railway Stations along the boundary of Deepor Beel on Rani Koinadhara Road.
Construction of 2 elevated roads across Deepor Beel between Swahid Smarak & Koinadhara Road.
2) Feasibility Studies:
Elevated road from Ramnagar to Trunk Road (near RRNMU Building) of NH-37 in Silchar.
Elevated road from Capital point to Circular point of Rangirkhari of NH-306 in Silchar.
Policy for City Gas Distribution: Approval to Assam City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy 2022 for promotion of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network.
FEATURES
Authorised service providers to establish, operationalise and maintain CGD network in respective allotted geographical areas.
Ensure provision of systematic and time-bound process for getting various permissions for laying of CGD pipelines.
Detailed SOP for seamless and systematic road restoration after laying of CGD pipelines.
No Objection Certificates (NOC) to be given by Circle Officers of revenue circles concerned on application for CGS, District Regulating Stations, TOP, SVS and CNG station within 30 days.
Utility corridors to be set up for pipelines during master planning of urban areas and land bank for CNG stations.
Municipal bodies to issue regulations for issuance of single trade license covering operation of CNG stations within their respective town/city limits.
Nodal officers, monitoring committees and grievance redressal mechanism to ensure seamless implementation of the policy.
Land Settlement: 5 bigha, 1 katha & 3 lecha land at Sila Grant town under Sila Sinduri Ghopa mouza in North Guwahati Revenue Circle to 25 families by relaxation of land premium at a token premium of Rs 1000 per katha.
Integrated Directorate Complex: Revised administrative approval to construction of Integrated Directorate Complex at Betkuchi, Guwahati for Rs 808.4 cr.
It will house all Directorates located in the city.
It will help in streamlining the system of service delivery to citizens as an Integrated Directorate will help reduce time and effort spent by people, while also improving inter-connectivity between various Directorates.