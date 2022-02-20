Assam Cabinet Meeting: Water Dept To Be Restructured Says CM Sarma

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the department of water resources will be restructured in view of the creation of new districts.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, the CM said that the decision was taken to ensure seamless functioning and to improve administrative efficiency.

CM Sarma also informed about several important decisions taken during today’s Cabinet meeting held at the state secretariat at Janata Bhawan in Dispur.

The highlights of today’s Cabinet Meeting:

River Basin Management Project

Approval to Phase I of World Bank-aided Assam Integrated River Basin Management Project worth US $125 million.

Work on integrated water management and flood and river erosion-related works to be taken up in Burhi Dihing and Beki river basins under Phase I worth US $83 million (₹597.6 crores).

US $22 million (₹158.4 crores) for Disaster Risk mitigation, including setting up 100 climate resilient villages and approximately 50 multipurpose flood shelters.

State Financial Concurrence to full DPR of Beki and Burhi Dihing projects worth ₹1,133.7 crores.

Assam Skill University

₹1,000 crores approximately to support the design and construction of Assam Skill University campus.

Administrative Restructuring

To improve administrative efficiency and ensure seamless functioning in view of creation of new districts, department of water resources to be restructured.

Streamlining Recruitment Rules

Approval to Assam Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Examination Rules, 2022 for group A and B posts. This will pave the way for a common recruitment examination for better resource utilisation.

Approval to Assam Direct Recruitment for Class III and Class IV Analogous Posts Rules, 2022 for recruitment in Class III and IV posts.

Improving Healthcare in TEs

₹154 crores for implementation of ‘Free Drugs & Consumables’ scheme for 2021-22 to NHM, Assam to ensure free availability of essential drugs to hospitals in tea garden areas.

Facilitating E-auction of Minerals

For facilitating E-auction of minerals, approval to appointment of SBI Capital Markets Ltd as transaction adviser on nomination basis.

Empowering Farmers, Forest-dwelling Communities

Approval to -