Assam Cabinet Ministers Meet IPF Members, Discuss Developmental Issues

Assam cabinet ministers Pijush Hazarika, Jogen Mohan and Nandita Gorlosa on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of the Indigenous People’s Forum (IPF) Haflong in the presence of Chief Executive Member (CEM) of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police.
According to information, a comprehensive discussion on various development matters occurred in collaboration with the IPF. In the interest of continued and sustained development in the region, Pijush Hazarika beseeched various indigenous communities to unite and work together to avoid any impediments, such as protests and strikes, that might hamper or delay the progress of the district. Various demands of the IPF were also discussed in the meeting.
Earlier today, Hazarika held a courtesy meeting with representatives of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Dimasa Students' Union, Jadikhe Naisho Hosom, and All Dimasa Students' Union in Halflong and listened to their various grievances and aspirations.