Assam Cabinet To Get Two New Ministers

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday informed that two new ministers will be inducted in the cabinet tomorrow.

According to an official press communiqué, the two new inductees are Nalbari MLA Jayanta Mallah Baruah and Haflong MLA Nandita Garlosa.

Both the inductees won from their respective constituencies in the 2021 state assembly elections from BJP ticket.

Baruah also holds the profile of political secretary to leader of the BJP Legislative Party (Chief Minister of Assam).

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Kalakshetra in Guwahati tomorrow at 3pm, the press communiqué further stated.

This is notably the first cabinet expansion since the formation of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet on May 10.

In the 14-member ministry, 11 members are from the BJP, two from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and one from United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

According to Article 164(1A), the total number of ministers in a state cannot not exceed 15 per cent of the total number of members of its legislative assembly. Assam, which has 126 members in the assembly, can have maximum 18 ministers, including the chief minister, as per the law.