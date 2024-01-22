Assam Cabinet to Visit Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir for 'Darshan' on Feb 22

Following the successful consecration ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, the entire Assam cabinet will pay a somber visit to the temple on February 22, 2024, for darshan.
Jayanta Malla Baruah, the state minister, confirmed the visit on Monday after the cabinet meeting.
Earlier today, the Prime Minister performed the Pran Pratishtha rituals, the ceremony permeating energy into the idol of Ram Lalla, transforming it from a mere form into a deity.
He also unveiled the face of Ram Lalla during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony along with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.