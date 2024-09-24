Assam

Assam Cabinet's Crucial Decisions For Education, Pay Scale | Check Here

The cabinet approved the proposal of re-engagement of 451 part-time faculties against the existing vacant posts in government engineering colleges and polytechnics in Assam under Rule 3F.
Among a slew of decisions taken on Tuesday, the Assam cabinet approved re-engaging part-time faculties at government engineering colleges and polytechnics, bringing uniformity to pay scale, and boosting technical education among others.

Here is a look at the key decisions taken during the cabinet meeting today.

Ensuring seamless academic activities in government engineering colleges

  • The cabinet approved the proposal of re-engagement of 451 part-time faculties against the existing vacant posts in government engineering colleges and polytechnics in Assam under Rule 3F.

  • This decision will ensure uninterrupted academic classes and other related activities in every branch in government engineering colleges and polytechnics.

Boosting technical education through polytechnics

  • To imbibe technical skills amongst students, three new polytechnics are coming up at Hajo, Majuli and Tingkhong.

  • The cabinet approved the re-validation of the administrative approval of Rs 150 crore for construction of the proposed polytechnics.

Salaries of teachers engaged by KAAC

  • To ensure continuation of education of students in Karbi Anglong, the cabinet approved payment of salaries to 131 teachers appointed by the KAAC.

Bringing uniformity in pay scale

  • The cabinet approved the proposal to remove the anomaly of pay scale from the post of computor grade-II, grade-I and head computor under the Directorate of Land Records and Surveys, Assam.

  • This decision will remove the long pending inequality of grade pay between the cadres of Ccmputors and traversers, both under the establishment of the DLR&S, considering the similar nature of work and other technical qualifications.

Assam cabinet meeting

