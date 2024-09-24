Assam Cabinet's Crucial Decisions For Education, Pay Scale | Check Here

Among a slew of decisions taken on Tuesday, the Assam cabinet approved re-engaging part-time faculties at government engineering colleges and polytechnics, bringing uniformity to pay scale, and boosting technical education among others.
Here is a look at the key decisions taken during the cabinet meeting today.
The cabinet approved the proposal of re-engagement of 451 part-time faculties against the existing vacant posts in government engineering colleges and polytechnics in Assam under Rule 3F.
This decision will ensure uninterrupted academic classes and other related activities in every branch in government engineering colleges and polytechnics.
To imbibe technical skills amongst students, three new polytechnics are coming up at Hajo, Majuli and Tingkhong.
The cabinet approved the re-validation of the administrative approval of Rs 150 crore for construction of the proposed polytechnics.
To ensure continuation of education of students in Karbi Anglong, the cabinet approved payment of salaries to 131 teachers appointed by the KAAC.
The cabinet approved the proposal to remove the anomaly of pay scale from the post of computor grade-II, grade-I and head computor under the Directorate of Land Records and Surveys, Assam.
This decision will remove the long pending inequality of grade pay between the cadres of Ccmputors and traversers, both under the establishment of the DLR&S, considering the similar nature of work and other technical qualifications.