Assam: Cannabis Consignment Worth 1 Cr Seized In Gossaigaon

In a major bust, a huge consignment of cannabis worth around Rs 1 crore was seized and two people were detained in Assam’s Gossaigaon on Wednesday, officials informed.
As per initial reports, an anti-narcotics operation was carried out by the police at Srirampur village along the national highway 31 in the Gossaigaon subdivision of the Kokrajhar district of Assam. The operation was carried out based on specific information about a possible smuggling bid during which the massive consignment was caught.
Police intercepted a truck and the cannabis consignment was found after a search of the truck. Officials also detained two persons, the driver and the co-pilot of the truck. Those detained were identified as Bijoy Rai and Arabinda Sharma.
According to officials, the truck was coming from Guwahati and was headed towards Siliguri when it was intercepted. The truck in question bearing registration number CG 04 HV 8911, was also seized by the police.
Earlier in April, a huge quantity of cannabis weighing 70 kilograms was seized in Assam’s Tamulpur on Thursday after the police chased the vehicle in which they were carrying the cannabis.
The police, acting on information received from secret sources, seized the cannabis from Ghogha Bridge in Darkuchi on the Rangia-Bhutan road in an Alto vehicle where the peddlers were carrying the drugs.
The cannabis was seized after the police chased the vehicle for a while and intercepted it at Ghogra Bridge. The market value of the seized cannabis is yet to be known. Meanwhile, the peddlers managed to escape from the police custody.
Earlier, Assam police seized drugs worth around Rs 1 crore at Rupohihat under Nagaon district on Thursday. An individual had been making frequent visits in the area and a few locals became suspicious of his motives. Upon being confronted, the man left the bike in the haste and fled from the spot.
The locals then inspected the bike and recovered a bag containing 25 soap boxes stuffed with illicit heroin. They immediately contacted authorities who reached the scene soon after.